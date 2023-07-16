Tokito Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champion

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Tokito Oda became the youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline after defeating Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair final. The 17-year-old Japanese player won 6-4, 6-2 on No. 1 Court to earn his second straight Grand Slam title after also winning the French Open in June. Diede De Groot followed up her women’s wheelchair singles victory by adding the doubles title alongside Jiske Griffioen. The Dutch pair beat Yui Kamiji of Japan and Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa 6-1, 6-4.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.