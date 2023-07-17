Grand Slam (Taylor’s Version) helps Dodgers snap Baltimore’s 8-game winning streak with 6-4 victory

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak. Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth before Will Smith’s RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out, and for a moment it looked like Bryan Baker might escape the jam when he induced two straight flyouts. But after getting ahead 0-2 on Jason Heyward, Baker issued a walk to load the bases. Taylor then homered on the same count.

