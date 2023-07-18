4th overall pick Langford’s $8 million signing bonus largest ever for Texas Rangers draftee

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fourth overall draft pick Wyatt Langford has agreed to an $8 million signing bonus that was the largest ever for a player drafted by the Texas Rangers. Langford is a catcher-turned-college outfielder who hit 47 homers at Florida the past two seasons. He signed his deal Tuesday. After appearing in only four games as a pinch-hitter as a college freshman, Langford became a starting outfielder for Florida. He hit .355 while tying the school record with 26 homers as a sophomore in 2022, and this year hit .373 with 21 homers as the Gators advanced to the championship round of the College World Series.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.