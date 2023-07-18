Skip to Content
AP National Sports

4th overall pick Langford’s $8 million signing bonus largest ever for Texas Rangers draftee

KTVZ
By
Published 1:51 PM

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fourth overall draft pick Wyatt Langford has agreed to an $8 million signing bonus that was the largest ever for a player drafted by the Texas Rangers. Langford is a catcher-turned-college outfielder who hit 47 homers at Florida the past two seasons. He signed his deal Tuesday. After appearing in only four games as a pinch-hitter as a college freshman, Langford became a starting outfielder for Florida. He hit .355 while tying the school record with 26 homers as a sophomore in 2022, and this year hit .373 with 21 homers as the Gators advanced to the championship round of the College World Series.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content