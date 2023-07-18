Chiefs’ Mahomes ready to build off second Super Bowl title going into training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp Tuesday with the understanding that he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates need to be better in 2023 if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Mahomes earned Most Valuable Player honors last season and captured his second Lombardi Trophy. If the Chiefs hope to improve, much of the challenge falls on Mahomes. Following the offseason departure of free agent receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, it’s up to Mahomes to build connections with a group of young receivers including Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and this year’s second-round selection Rashee Rice. The good thing, according to head coach Andy Reid, is how much Mahomes relishes challenges.

