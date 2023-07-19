Angels complete sweep of Yankees with 7-3 win, finishing New York’s 1-5 trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the reeling New York Yankees 7-3 to complete a series sweep. Los Angeles has won four of five to get back over .500 at 49-48. Giancarlo Stanton and Franchy Cordero homered for the Yankees, who have lost four straight and nine of 11. New York hit .171 in going 1-5 at Colorado and Anaheim. Carlos Rodón allowed six runs, four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.