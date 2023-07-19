A’s hit 3 two-run homers to beat the Red Sox 6-5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5. Bleday’s homer was his second in as many days while Thomas’ deep drive was the first of his career. Peterson, who also walked and scored on Thomas’ home run, connected for his sixth in the fourth inning. It’s the 11th time this season that the A’s — last in the majors in team batting average and runs scored — have hit three or more home runs in one game. Justin Turner hit his 15th home run for the Red Sox. Shortstop Yu Chang played in his 221st career game, the most in majors history by a player born in Taiwan.

