Live updates | Grillo makes long putt at 18th to take share of lead at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Emiliano Grillo has rolled in a birdie putt from 51 feet at No. 18 to take a share of the lead at the British Open on 5-under par. It’s now a three-way tie for first place between Grillo, Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood. The par-5 last hole at Royal Liverpool won’t be remembered so fondly by a slew of other players during the first round including Kho Taichi. The player from Hong Kong took four strokes in a greenside bunker on the 18th on the way to shooting a 10 for a 12-over 83. Rickie Fowler had an 8 there in his round of 72 after twice going out of bounds.

