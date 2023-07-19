Nelson throws 7 innings to help the Diamondbacks beat the slumping Braves 5-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Ryne Nelson allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 5-3, handing the Braves their fourth consecutive loss. Nelson allowed two runs with five strikeouts in seven innings to continue his trend of strong road starts. Entering the game, Nelson was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last seven road starts. Gurriel’s two-run double off Charlie Morton gave Arizona a 3-1 lead in the third. Nick Ahmed drove in two runs with two hits for the Diamondbacks. The four-game losing streak matches Atlanta’s longest of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.