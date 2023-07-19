Skip to Content
Nico Hoerner hits grand slam as Chicago Cubs beat Washington Nationals 8-3

By SETH ENGLE
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner capped Chicago’s five-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Cubs beat the lowly Washington Nationals 8-3. Mike Tauchman also homered and drove in three runs as Chicago earned its second straight win after dropping the opener of the three-game series on Monday night. Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of one-run ball. Jeimer Candelario, who could be on the move ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, hit his 15th homer for Washington.

