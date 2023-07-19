Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — If anyone didn’t think the New York Yankees are frustrated over their latest struggles, Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed it on Wednesday. Rodón sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout after the second inning and Kahnle took out his frustrations on a cooling fan in the dugout during the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The loss marked the first time in 14 years the Yankees were swept in a three-game series by the Angels and completed a 1-5 road trip that saw them drop to last place in the AL East. They have dropped four straight and nine of their last 11 after winning seven of their previous 10.