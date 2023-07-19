Russian gymnasts allowed as ‘individual neutral athletes’ from 2024, no decision on Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Gymnasts from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to take part in sanctioned competitions as “individual neutral athletes” from the start of 2024. The International Gymnastics Federation announced the move but said any decision on the Paris Games will be left to the International Olympic Committee. Russian and Belarus gymnasts had been banned since last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’ military support. Gymnastics federation president Morinari Watanabe says the latest decision shows that gymnastics “is seeking peace.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.