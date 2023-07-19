Soul Cap approved for swimming’s biggest meets but real impact expected at the grassroots level

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Soul Cap has gotten the green light from swimming’s top governing body, which figures to be a huge step toward bringing more diversity to a largely white sport. Just don’t expect the revolutionary piece of equipment to have a big impact at the Olympics or world championships. The Soul Cap’s target audience is at the grassroots level. Seren Jones of British-based Black Swimming Association already is seeing that in her swim classes. She says women all across London are using the Soul Cap because it empowers them to “be safe in the water without worrying about their hair.”

