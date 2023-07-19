Women’s World Cup brings a surge of soccer interest in co-host Australia well before kick off

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Canada’s public training session ahead of its opening match at the Women’s World Cup was one of many held by competing teams in co-host Australia. Players from Melbourne-based Heidelberg United FC watched the Olympic champions practice on their field, preparing for Friday’s game against Nigeria. Heidelberg United general manager Helen Tyrikos says the girls watching from the sidelines as Canada practiced usually play on the same pitch, “so to see the Canadian national women’s team play on here – ‘Oh, my God. How huge is that?’” Australia’s role as co-host of this World Cup could impact the growth of soccer in a country where Australian rules football, rugby league and cricket dominate the professional sports landscape.

