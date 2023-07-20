Abbott combines with Law on 2-hitter, Reds beat Giants 5-1 for 4-game split

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Abbott and Derek Law combined on two-hitter, Luke Maile homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco Giants 5-1 for a four-game split. Abbott, a 24-year-old rookie left-hander making his ninth big league start, allowed one hit in a career-high eight innings — a fourth-inning double by Luis Matos. Wilmer Flores hit a ninth-inning homer off Derek Law. All-Star right-hander Alex Cobb gave up five runs, a season-high nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

