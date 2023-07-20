Kerr’s Women’s World Cup in doubt, but she still helps inspire Australia to win against Ireland

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia got off to a winning start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Ireland 1-0 despite the absence of star striker Sam Kerr. Steph Catley swept home a 52nd-minute penalty to end Ireland’s resistance and spark an eruption of joy from fans inside Stadium Australia. There was no shortage of relief from the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd after the tournament co-hosts struggled early without the country’s all-time leading scorer. Kerr injured her calf muscle on the eve of Australia’s opening game. The Matildas captain and face of the tournament will also miss the Australia’s second Group B game against Nigeria because of a calf muscle injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.