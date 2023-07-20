Injured Sam Kerr misses Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener and faces longer out
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — Captain Sam Kerr has missed Australia’s opening Women’s World Cup game against Ireland because of a calf injury that wasn’t revealed publicly until about an hour before kickoff. Kerr will also miss the Matildas’ game against Nigeria in Brisbane next week. She will be assessed before the last Group B match against Canada. Australia won 1-0 in Sydney thanks to a second-half penalty from Steph Catley. But Kerr’s absence is a massive setback for the tournament co-hosts. Kerr is Australia’s leading scorer and has been the face of a heavy marketing campaign ahead of the World Cup that is also being co-hosted by New Zealand.