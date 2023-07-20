Crawley blasts 189 as England leads Australia by 67 runs in 4th Ashes test with 6 wickets left

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Opener Zak Crawley has hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps. England reached 384-4 in 72 overs in reply to Australia’s first innings of 317. The visitors were dismissed in the morning session at Old Trafford after resuming on 299-8. Crawley took England into the lead after just 54.3 overs with a superb flick for six off Mitch Marsh. England has to win here to keep the series alive and warned Australia beforehand that it would try to force a quick result because Saturday’s play may be lost to forecasted rain. If England doesn’t win, Australia will retain the Ashes.

