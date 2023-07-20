Jets send wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Lions in a trade that includes 2025 draft picks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. The Jets part ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer. The Jets also sent a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 on Thursday. New York told Mims it would release him if the Jets couldn’t find a trade partner, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce its intentions. Mims was excused from joining the team when rookies and veterans reported for training camp Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.