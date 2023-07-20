Sinclair seeks elusive Women’s World Cup title in 6th appearance for Canada
By JENNA FRYER
AP National Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Christine Sinclair hopes her sixth appearance at the Women’s World Cup will finally land Canada the elusive title. Canada begins tournament play Friday against Nigeria. Sinclair is the most prolific scorer in international soccer, and has one Olympic gold medal and two bronzes, but has never won the world’s biggest tournament. The Philippines face Switzerland on Friday, and Spain against Costa Rica closes the second day of tournament play.