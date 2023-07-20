The next chapter of Lionel Messi’s career begins Friday at 18,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut Friday at DRV PNK Stadium, ushering in the next chapter of his career. He announced June 7 that he would join Inter Miami after months of speculation. Almost immediately, the club had to rush renovations to the stadium to accommodate the added attention. Inter Miami has played its home matches at the 18,000-seat stadium. Bleachers were added last week to the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium, increasing capacity by about 3,000 seats.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.