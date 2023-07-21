Abrams, Thomas homer, rookie Jake Irvin strikes out 9 as Nationals defeat Giants 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas homered, rookie Jake Irvin struck out a career-high nine and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Friday night. J.D. Davis and Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, who have dropped three in a row since a seven-game winning streak that spanned the All-Star break. San Francisco began play Friday two games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Irvin (3-5) defeated the Giants for the second time this season. The 26-year-old right-hander worked a career-best 6 2/3 innings and struck out five hitters looking.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.