Billy McKinney stars with bat and glove as New York Yankees beat Kansas City Royals 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy McKinney hit a three-run homer and made two key catches in center field as the New York Yankees got a much-needed win, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-4. Franchy Cordero homered for the second straight game and Gleyber Torres also went deep for the Yankees, who stopped a four-game slide and won for only the third time in 12 games since July 4. Torres extended his hitting streak to 11 games. The Yankees hit three homers for the fourth time since Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe crashing into the wall at Dodger Stadium on June 3. New York improved to 16-22 without the slugger, who took batting practice on the field before the victory.

