Dodgers beat Texas 11-5 in return to Globe Life Field, where they won 2020 World Series; Seager hurt
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double and a solo homer before scoring the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 11-5. That snapped the AL West leaders’ six-game winning streak. J.D. Martinez had two RBI singles and drew a bases-loaded walk for the Dodgers. They played at Globe Life Field for the first time since winning the 2020 World Series there in the neutral-site postseason during the COVID-19 pandemic. Corey Seager hit a go-ahead homer for Texas in the sixth. The All-Star exited the game two innings later after hurting his hand on a headfirst slide. Manager Bruce Bochy says Seager had a sprained right thumb and X-rays were negative.