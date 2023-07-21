France seeks better Women’s World Cup result after falling short in Paris four years ago

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — France returns to the Women’s World Cup seeking a better result after falling short four years ago as the host nation. France lost to the United States in 2019 in the quarterfinals in Paris. The Les Bleus had controversy earlier this year when three players quit and the federation had to replace its coach to lure star Wendie Renard back to the national team. France opens the tournament Sunday against Jamaica. In other Sunday matches, the Netherlands plays Portugal and Sweden plays South Africa.

