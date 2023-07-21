Live updates | South African Lamprecht goes from lead to nearly missing the cut at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Christo Lamprecht didn’t last long at the top of the British Open leaderboard. The South African amateur went from a tie for the lead on the first day to being on the verge of missing the cut on the next. Lamprecht made five bogeys on his first seven holes and added three more on the back nine to finish with an 8-over-par round of 79. He finished at 5 under on Thursday to take the lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo. The second-round collapse left Lamprecht at 3 over for the tournament, on the current cut line.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.