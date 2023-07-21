Red Sox and Mets have game suspended by rain with New York leading 4-3 in the 4th

BOSTON (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3. The Mets erased a three-run deficit on two-run homers by Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach and had one out and a 1-2 count on Alex Verdugo at 8:20 p.m. when the umpires called for the tarp as the rain picked up. About 90 minutes later, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Boston area until 12:45 a.m. It was declared a “suspended game” just under 2 hours after the delay started. It will be resumed Saturday at 2:10 p.m. and the regularly scheduled 4:10 game was moved to 7:10.

