Savannah DeMelo makes 1st international start for US at Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Savannah DeMelo made her first international start for the United States national team on Saturday when she got the start at midfield against Vietnam in the American’s opening Women’s World Cup match. DeMelo plays for Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League She has played in just one other match for the United States, when she was a substitute in the send-off match against Wales in San Jose earlier this month. She’s just the third player ever to be named to the World Cup team without any previous appearances for the national team.

