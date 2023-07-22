Frelick’s exceptional debut performance helps Brewers rally to beat Braves 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Frelick went 3 for 3, drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and made two outstanding catches for a spectacular major league debut as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. Austin Riley homered for the fifth straight game in a losing cause to tie a Braves franchise record. Riley has gone 10 of 21 with nine runs, six homers and 16 RBIs over his last five games. Riley’s three-run shot off Adrian Houser in the third gave the Braves a 3-0 lead. Frelick made sure the Brewers came all the way back.

