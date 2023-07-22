Labuschagne century resists England push for series-leveling Ashes win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series are just about alive after part-timer Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Old Trafford. Just 30 overs were possible during a gloomy afternoon. The morning and evening sessions were wiped out by the weather. Australia finished 61 runs behind on 214-5 in its second innings. With the forecast dreadful again for the fifth and final day, England badly needed to make inroads. But it hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 into a vital 111. Labuschagne has nudged them closer to the draw that would guarantee the urn joins them on the flight back to Australia. He shared a 103-run stand with Mitch Marsh, who had 31 when stumps was called.

