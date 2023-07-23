Skip to Content
Albies' 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers. Albies’ 407-foot shot to left center on a first-pitch sinker from Elvis Peguero ended a string of 28 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings by Brewers relievers. The NL East-leading Braves won two of three in Milwaukee as the Brewers’ advantage in the NL Central dipped to a half-game over the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers and Reds begin a three-game series Monday in Milwaukee.

