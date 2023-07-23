The Tennessee Titans will wear throwback Oilers uniforms honoring the team’s history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are going back to their Oilers days for throwback uniforms this season. The Titans say they will wear the uniform used between 1981 as the Houston Oilers through 1998. That was their second year in Tennessee. They will wear the throwbacks for two home games. The Columbia blue jersey, white pants and white helmet featuring an oil derrick was the combination worn the longest by the franchise founded in 1960 as part of the AFL by the late Bud Adams. The uniform features a nod to the late 1970s with “Luv Ya Blue” inside the jersey neckline.

