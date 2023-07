ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Ary Borges has scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Panama 4-0. Borges struck twice in the first half at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide and added a third in the 70th-minute. Bia Zaneratto scored a stunning goal as Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.