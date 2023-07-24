Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘in a different space’ after suspension-shaped first season in Cleveland

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s second summer with the Browns is nothing like his first. A year ago, the quarterback was enveloped in uncertainty while waiting to see if the NFL would punish him. The league did, suspending him for 11 games after two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and assault during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. Watson said the time away changed him for the better and he’s trying to move forward in a positive way. Watson’s under a different pressure to win after the Browns invested heavily in him.

