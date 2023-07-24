China wins two gold medals at the swimming worlds. Americans finish 1-2 in women’s 200-meter medley

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — China dominated the second day of the swimming world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the first 10 minutes of the session. Zhang Yufei won the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Qin Haiyang went wire-to-wire in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Zhang rallied over the final 15 meters to win in 56.12 seconds. Margaret MacNeil of Canada finished second and Torri Huske of the United States was third two years after placing fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Qin won his race only a few minutes before Zhang’s triumph. Nic Fink of the United States, Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy and Arno Kamming of the Netherlands finished in a three-way tie for second place.

