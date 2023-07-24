Cristiana Girelli’s goal gives Italy 1-0 win over Argentina at the Women’s World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Cristiana Girelli’s goal in the 87th minute broke a stalemate and Italy kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Monday night. Italy put the ball in the back of the net twice in the opening half but both times were offside, before Girelli’s breakthrough header. Girelli came into the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute. The Italians have never dropped an opening match at the World Cup. But this time they faced tenacious Argentina, eager for its first-ever win in the tournament.