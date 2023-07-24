Dog emergency led to ticket for going 140 mph, Vikings’ first-round pick Jordan Addison says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog. Addison’s statement was in an updated copy of the citation obtained by The Associated Press. The former Southern California and Pitt star said he made a mistake and used poor judgment. The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.

