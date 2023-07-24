Skip to Content
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill resolves dispute with South Florida marina worker

Published 3:06 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved his dispute with a man he was accused of assaulting at a marina. Hill’s attorney and the lawyer for the man, who works for a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, released a statement to ESPN on Monday. The lawyers say Hill and the man have resolved their differences. Hill had been under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after it was reported that he got into an argument with the employee, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

