Duke’s quick turnaround brings Mike Elko a contract extension through the 2029 season

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has extended coach Mike Elko’s contract through 2029 after he led the Blue Devils to nine wins and was named Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in his first season. Athletic director Nina King also announced the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff would be increased. No details were released. Duke finished a 9-4 season with a 30-13 win over Central Florida in the Military Bowl. The Blue Devils were 3-9 in 2021 under David Cutcliffe.

