Florida A&M lifts ban on football activities as school investigates rap video shot in locker room

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M’s athletic director says the university has lifted a ban on the football team using its facilities while the school investigates the unauthorized filming of a rap video in the team’s locker room. The video featured some Rattlers football players. Coach Willie Simmons suspended all team activities on Friday after the video by rapper Real Boston Richey was posted on social media. But athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said Monday that the team can resume using its facilities. Sykes says the university’s office of compliance and ethics is investigating. The school hasn’t identified the players involved.

