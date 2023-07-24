Skip to Content
Friendship between Marcus Stroman and former Duke teammate-turned-rapper mike. grows over the years

Published 8:27 AM

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — When Mike Seander started making music, he used a closet in his apartment as a makeshift recording studio. There was a cheap microphone, and some towels were hung up for sound proofing. Seander had no idea where it might go, but he was backed by a supportive friend, a fellow pitcher on the Duke University baseball team named Marcus Stroman. Seander says Stroman “instilled a confidence” in him when he didn’t know what he was doing. The friendship between the musician and the big league pitcher has grown over the years.

