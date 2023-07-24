Friendship between Marcus Stroman and former Duke teammate-turned-rapper mike. grows over the years

CHICAGO (AP) — When Mike Seander started making music, he used a closet in his apartment as a makeshift recording studio. There was a cheap microphone, and some towels were hung up for sound proofing. Seander had no idea where it might go, but he was backed by a supportive friend, a fellow pitcher on the Duke University baseball team named Marcus Stroman. Seander says Stroman “instilled a confidence” in him when he didn’t know what he was doing. The friendship between the musician and the big league pitcher has grown over the years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.