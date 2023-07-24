Germany players commit some of their Women’s World Cup bonuses to grassroots programs

SYDNEY (AP) — Players for two-time Women’s World Cup champion Germany will donate a percentage of their World Cup bonuses to grassroots girls soccer organizations. Midfielder Svenja Huth says “It was important for us that if we donate to these projects, that the money actually reaches the grassroots; that was our key aspect.” The national team players are partnering with Common Goal to contribute to inclusive girls’ and non-binary soccer programs in Germany. They will donate 1% of their World Cup bonuses to Futbalo Girls and Girl Power, to help boost their country’s investment in opportunities for girls of all cultural and social backgrounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.