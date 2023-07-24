Skip to Content
Germany players commit some of their Women’s World Cup bonuses to grassroots programs

By CLAY WITT
SYDNEY (AP) — Players for two-time Women’s World Cup champion Germany will donate a percentage of their World Cup bonuses to grassroots girls soccer organizations. Midfielder Svenja Huth says “It was important for us that if we donate to these projects, that the money actually reaches the grassroots; that was our key aspect.” The national team players are partnering with Common Goal to contribute to inclusive girls’ and non-binary soccer programs in Germany. They will donate 1% of their World Cup bonuses to Futbalo Girls and Girl Power, to help boost their country’s investment in opportunities for girls of all cultural and social backgrounds.

