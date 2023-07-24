Skip to Content
Guardians ace Shane Bieber is transferred to the 60-day IL in a procedural move

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who has not pitched since July 9 because of right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a procedural move. Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating, but is not on track to return until mid-September. The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games. Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL following his July 9 outing against Kansas City, and a subsequent exam revealed no structural damage.

