Gunman who killed co-workers at New Zealand building site died from self-inflicted wound, police say
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police say the man who killed two of his co-workers at a New Zealand construction site was injured during a shootout with police but died from a self-inflicted wound. The shooting Thursday closed part of downtown Auckland hours before the opening game of the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament, which was held under increased security. The man terrified workers as he moved through the partially finished high-rise with a shotgun and fired at them, and the rare shooting shocked New Zealanders. Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said Monday that police had completed autopsies on the victims and the shooter, 24-year-old Matu Reid.