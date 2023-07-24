Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson avoids structural damage to knee, AP source says

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson does not have structural damage to his right knee after going down with a noncontact injury, according to a person familiar with his test results. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the team had not announced an update on Gardner-Johson’s injury, which occurred on the second day of training camp. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after grabbing his knee during a noncontact drill. The injury potentially was a major setback for a team that invested in the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season.

