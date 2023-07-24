Morocco shifts focus to next game after a big loss in its Women’s World Cup debut

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Morocco’s debut game at the Women’s World Cup ended in a 6-0 loss to two-time champion Germany in what head coach Reynald Pedros described as a “David versus Goliath” contest. Germany is ranked No. 2 and the Atlas Lionesses are No. 72 and the first Arab or North African team to qualify. The margin of defeat was the biggest so far at the tournament where Morocco is one of eight teams on debut. Their next game is against South Korea and Pedros says “Our objective is obviously to as quickly as possible get back to work — we’re still going to stay positive, that’s extremely important.”

