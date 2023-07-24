New Zealand’s suddenly popular Women’s World Cup team seeks spot in knockout rounds

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is potentially one win away from advancing to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in team history, and the co-host nation has quickly embraced its Football Ferns. A day after New Zealand opened the tournament with an upset victory over Norway, the Sky Tower in Auckland was lit up to say “FERN FEVER.” Standing in the way of the Football Ferns’ historic moment is the Philippines, which lost its Group A opening match to Switzerland. The teams meet Tuesday in Wellington. In other Tuesday games, Colombia and South Korea play in Sydney in the last of the opening group games, and Group A leader Switzerland can advance to the knockout round with a game to spare if it beats Norway in Hamilton.

