Pérez issues a reminder of his ability with a strong performance at the Hungarian GP

Sergio Pérez certainly picked the right moment to secure a Formula One podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. A third-place finish gave Pérez a 32nd career podium but his first at the Hungaroring. It issued a timely reminder of his ability and also took some pressure off the Mexican veteran’s shoulders. This was only his second podium in the past six races in a dominant Red Bull car that has won all 11 races so far. Nine have been for his teammate Max Verstappen. Pérez joined him in the Champagne-spraying celebrations, having started from ninth on a circuit widely considered the hardest for overtaking after Monaco. Pérez says “this performance, this race, helps confidence.”

