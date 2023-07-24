Popp’s first-half double powers Germany to a 6-0 rout of Morocco at the Women’s World Cup
By SAVANNAH HERNANDEZ
Associated Press
Melbourne, Australia (AP) — Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half and Germany added four more in the second in a 6-0 rout of Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener. The margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far. Popp scored her 63rd and 64th international goals, moving to third on Germany’s all-time list. The Wolfsburg player quickly made her mark on the tournament after missing out on the final of the 2022 European Championship against England because of injury. The second half featured two Morocco own-goals sandwiched between goals from Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller. Morocco is on debut at the Women’s World Cup and is the first Arab and North African country to qualify for the tournament