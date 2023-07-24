Rookie QBs C.J. Stroud of Colts, Anthony Richardson of Texans agree to guaranteed 4-year contracts
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts have both agreed to fully guaranteed four-year contracts. A person familiar with Stroud’s $36 million deal confirmed the contract to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, agreed to a $34 million contract. Both are expected to compete for starting jobs and eventually turn their struggling franchises around.