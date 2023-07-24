Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1. Skubal was making his fourth start of the year. He held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 postponement. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He underwent flexor tendon surgery in August. Zack Short hit a two-run homer and Kerry Carpenter also drove in two runs for Detroit.

